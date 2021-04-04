30 Day SF and Fantasy Challenge Day 4: The Ship You’d Captain

The month of April is going to be our focus on science fiction and fantasy as we move through the various realms of novels, film and TV, games, and more. We’re going to start off with a few baseline things though to get the discussion going with the big fields and then dig into some of the quirkier things.

The dream of having one’s own starship can begin at a young age and while it may change over the years, the desire is often always there. Today, we want to know what your starship of choice would be if you could have any of them that’s been made/shown in film, books, comics, and so forth. It’s your chance to sit in the big seat; which one would you choose?

Bonus Question: What do you think you’d end up with in reality?

