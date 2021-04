The Louvre museum has uploaded its entire collection online! It would take a very long time to fully enjoy the 480,000 works of art in their collection, but why not take a moment away from doomscrolling Twitter and take a look? In the meantime, here’s Théodore Géricau’s oil painting ‘Tête de bouledogue’ (‘The bulldog’), created in the early years of the Nineteenth Century.

Take care of yourselves and have a wonderful day, everyone.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...