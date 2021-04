Vaccines are being distributed for COVID-19. Each country, state and county has their own roll out process and there are multiple websites devoted to search for vaccination appointments.

There are also anecdotes from people who secured vaccines by driving three counties over when a Facebook post told them that the last doses of the day were about to expire.

I wanted to create a thread where folks could share their experiences and advice on the process. As well as any useful links.

