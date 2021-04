Today marks the 17th birthday of this good cat

The one singing the song of his people, not the one looking so embarrassed right now.

and the fourth birthday of this good dog.

I’m not posing. You’re posing.

It’s probably not their actual birthday, of course, but it’s close enough! Happy Birthday, Fiver and Ripley!

Have a great day, Avocados!

