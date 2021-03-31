Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 31, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! The Spring anime season is just around the corner with a bunch of new shows to check out (and Crunchyroll is still announcing new shows each day), the cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Japan, and I just received a Sakura Lucky Bag from Sugoi Mart. So much to celebrate! Because the Sakura Lucky Bag arrived yesterday, and I’m very excited about it, I’m going to share what I got with all of you.

It arrived in a very pink tote bag, perfect for the season. Inside was a wealth of Japanese seasonal goodies: candy, cookies, tea, coffee, washi tape, a pen, an adorable plushie, a little Pokemon forest, a paper lantern, an energy drink, and a bunch of fake flower petals just to make it extra sweet. I’ve tried most of the snacks, and they are all delicious. I was especially excited about the Lotte plum candies because I’ve been wanting to try those for a while. And they’re delightful! Plus, they come in very cute packaging, which is very important. I haven’t tried the energy drink yet, but considering it advertises zero sugar, zero calories, and zero caffeine I’m looking forward to discovering what ingredient it has that will cause my heart to beat out of my chest. I assume that’s what energy drinks do. Anyway, enough with the words, here are some pictures!

Sakura Lucky Bag

So many wonderful treats!

The adorable candy wrappers, plus the super cool case for the mini Lotte candies, and the Pokemon tree assembled.

The paper lantern because I forgot to include it in the other photos!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

