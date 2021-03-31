The Frankenstein vs Baragon Day Thread (March 31, 2021)

Yeah, yeah, everyone’s “Godzilla” this and “King Kong” that, but today’s thread is dedicated to the flappy-eared, pointy-nosed kaiju adversary of Frankenstein’s monster in the appropriately-entitled 1965 film Frankenstein vs Baragon, (aka Frankenstein Conquers the World). Frankenstein’s monster in this movie is of course canonically the same one from Mary Shelley’s novel. In a perfectly rational series of events, the Nazis sent his immortal heart to the Japanese during the dying days of World War II, where it was caught in the atomic explosion of Hiroshima and then regrows – into a ginormous sized teenager – thanks to radiation experimentation fifteen years later, obviously.

Have a super awesome day, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...