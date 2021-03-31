Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 31

Introducing today’s contestants:

Kevin, a pathologist, wants to run marathons in all 50 states;

Emily, a law clerk, spent the night at the Houston Zoo; and

Bryce, a medical student, had an inexpensive Michelin-rated meal. Bryce is a two-day champ with winnings of $68,600.

Bryce got off to another slow start, but made a big move to tie for the lead on DD3 and took a narrow advantage into FJ with $16,800 vs. $16,000 for Kevin and $12,600 for Emily.

DD1 – $1,000 – FUNNY BOOKS – His memoir “Riding the Elephant” ranges from growing up in Glasgow to hosting a late night American TV show (Emily won $2,000 from her leading score of $4,800.)

DD2 – $1,200 – NATIVE AMERCIAN HISTORY – At Sitka in 1804 the Tlingit lost a crucial battle to these invaders they called the Anooshee (Kevin won $2,400 from his score of $7,600 vs. $11,000 for Emily.)

DD3 – $2,000 – ENGLISH DRAMA THAT AIN’T SHAKESPEARE – This period of the returned monarchy featured plays known for bawdiness, like “The Country Wife” (Bryce won $6,000 from his third-place total of $8,000 vs. $14,000 for Kevin.)

FJ – LOGOS – After 9/11, designer Milton Glaser modified this iconic logo of his, adding a bruise & the words “more than ever”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Emily dropped only $4,200 and had enough to win with $8,400.

Wagering strategy: It was a bit surprising that Bryce didn’t bet it all on DD3 to take sole possession of first place, since he had shown the willingness to go all-in on DDs in previous episodes.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the “cowboy cut” jeans brand that “ranch folk can try to live up to” is Wrangler.

Judging the judges: They saw no need to have Oz ask “Which one?” when players responded with Sedaris (for a clue about humorist David) and Stallone (for actor Sylvester).

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Craig Ferguson? DD2 – Who are Russians? DD3 – What is Restoration? FJ – What is I (heart) NY?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...