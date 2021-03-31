AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 17

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week’s discussion topic is the Circle of Stars Druid, published in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. Druids of this circle are astronomers, studying and mapping the movements of the night sky. They use their knowledge to draw upon the power of the cosmos.

Starting level 2, a Stars Druid has access to their own Star Map, a chart that serves as a spellcasting focus for the druid and can take whatever form you choose. While holding your Star Map, you know the Guidance cantrip and you automatically have the Guiding Bolt spell prepared. In addition, you can cast Guiding Bolt without using a spell slot. You can cast the spell this way a number of times equal to your proficiency bonus each day. If you lose your Star Map, or it is destroyed, you can make a new one by completing a 1-hour ceremony during a short or long rest.

Also at 2nd level, you can use your Wild Shape as a bonus to assume a Starry Form instead of turning into a beast. In this form, your body glows (giving off bright light in a 10-foot radius and dim light in an additional 10 feet), and twinkling lights appear on your joints, connected by lines as on a star chart. This form lasts for 10 minutes, unless you choose to end it early. When you activate this ability you can choose one of three constellations to manifest, the Archer, the Chalice, or the Dragon. If you choose the Archer, when you transform and as a bonus action on subsequent turns, you can make a ranged spell attack to shoot a luminous arrow at a creature within 60 feet of you. On a hit, the arrow deals radiant damage equal to 1d8 plus your WIS modifier. If you choose the Chalice, whenever you cast a healing spell, you or another creature within 30 feet of you also regains hit points equal to 1d8 plus your WIS modifier. Finally, if you choose the Dragon, whenever you make an INT or WIS ability check, or a CON save to maintain concentration on a spell, you can treat any roll of 9 or lower as if it was a 10.

At level 6, you can consult your Star Map during a long rest for a Cosmic Omen. At the end of a long rest, you can roll a die and gain access to a special ability depending on whether the result of the roll is odd or even. On an even roll, you can use a reaction to add 1d6 to any attack roll, ability check, or saving throw made by any creature within 30 feet of you. On an odd roll, you can use your reaction to subtract 1d6 instead. Either way, you can only use your reaction this way a number of times equal to your proficiency bonus, resetting at your next long rest.

At 10th level, your Starry Form improves to Twinkling Constellations. The damage of the Archer constellation’s attack increases to 2d8 plus WIS, as does the extra healing from the Chalice constellation. While the Dragon constellation is active, you gain a flying speed of 20 feet and can hover. In addition, while your Starry Form is active, you can change which constellation you are using at the start of each of your turns.

Finally, at level 14, your body is Full of Stars. When your Starry Form is active, you are partially incorporeal, giving you resistance to bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing damage.

Players and Characters Josephus is back as DM to continue his Eberron. The members of the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include: Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)

Cherri Bomb, a pink Tiefling Rogue, who may or may not have once been a pirate (Waffle)

Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)

Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community that was unfortunately built too close to a Xoriat manifest zone (Spiny)

Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)

[collapse]

Shout out to Hayes for writing up this week’s game recap!

The Binding Flame We’re still exploring this cave out in the demon wastes and it feels like we’ve been here forever. Those invisible things really did a number on us and even when we rest, we just get tired-er. I’m going to sleep for about a week after this, I think! Deeper in the cave, we discovered a cave filled with piles and piles of treasure, including a big, shiny crown just sitting there on top of the pile. And then Cherri just had to go and grab it without giving me any time to get out of the way of the explosive trap that OF COURSE got set off, and it wasn’t even real treasure, either! Must be nice to be able to have a whole room you can just devote to trickin’ suckers. Thanks a lot, Cherri! Ugh, I’m just cranky because I’m tired. One very narrow passage later, we found a room with crystals growing out of the walls – including one that looked like the tuning fork we were here for! Of course, more evil spirits boiled up to attack us, but luckily Sly’s faerie fire worked on better this time than the last time, and we were able to finish them off without too much trouble (except for Uda getting thrown into a wall of spikes…I’m really glad that wasn’t me.) After the fight, we snatched up the crystal and left! It was such a relief to be back on the surface and smelling… well, still sulfur, I guess, but fresher sulfur. Except, we found some jerk paladin up there with a bunch of barbarian goons who said he was going to kill us just for being down in the caves, because apparently we were “tainted” now and were carrying evil and, boy, I was just so freaking sick of this. Like, fed up right up the wazoo. So, when he pulled his sword and made to attack us, I made it my personal mission to knock this bozo right off the cliff. I got pretty close – knocking him almost to the edge – and Uda almost managed to shove him over, but it turns out this guy is strong as an ox. Instead of going over, he managed to twist around and knock Uda to the ground! Of course his lackeys all rushed me after that, but I guess they had more reservations about killing a bunch of innocent travelers than Mr. Taint over there and they all managed to miss. Sly hit them with a thunder wave that blasted them out of my face. But they came back, and their boss charged into the fray… and I went down. Hey, I’m not designed to take that kinda punishment! As everything was going black, I think I saw a horse appear from somewhere… I woke up to find a bear’s butt right over my face. A glowing bear’s butt. A glowing bear’s butt that filled me with zest and vitality! It was Sly’s magical healing bear, and I guess the butt part is just as healthful as the rest of it. With a rush of energy, I knocked the paladin out of my face with a couple of air blasts, and that gave me room to lift off into the sky! It was exhilerating! I practiced flying a little back in Sharn as soon as I learned, but I hadn’t done it in the heat of battle before, and if felt good to get out of reach of those axes. Sly managed to revive Uda and she got in a few good licks on the paladin before going down again. It was a rough fight, but we managed to limp to the end, with Cherri finishing the paladin off with an especially nifty looking flourish and me floating above the fray, hammering down with blasts (fun!). Afterwards, I pushed the paladin’s body into the pit. Enjoy Khyber, you assbag! Now we’re on the airship back, and I’m going to conk out. Night! [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...