Color Outside the Lines: Pets!

Hello and welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a weekly discussion space for people of color.

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt

This week, pets! Do you currently have any pets? Did you grow up with them? Want them but don’t have them yet? Are you a person who wants nothing to do with pets?

Also a brief note on scheduling! Last year I was pretty consistent with posting this thread the first three Wednesdays of the week , but somehow (likely due to work or being busy and skipping a week), I shifted into posting the first two Wednesdays and the last, skipping the third. That’s a bit confusing! So, I’ll be transitioning back to posting the first three Wednesdays of the month in April. As always, if you’d like to post the thread for the week with your own topic or writing, please just let me know!

