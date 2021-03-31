Best Key and Peele Skit Tournament: Nominations

Well it may only be April Fools in Singapore and not many other places for now, but you know what we could all still use regardless of time and place? That’s right – a laugh! And what better way than a laugh from one of the best sketch shows of the 2010’s (21st century? Ever?)



Rules for nominations are simple: just post a vid of the Key and Peele sketch you wish to nominate. Most of the famous ones should be officially uploaded under the Key and Peele or Comedy Central YouTube accounts, but I’ll make exceptions for certain ones that may have slipped by both’s radars. Please include titles for the benefit of those who may be unable to access/watch the videos.



Nominations will end 2nd April, 9pm EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...