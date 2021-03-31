Avocado April Madness: The Return

A year has passed, and now it’s time for the return of Avocado April Madness! If you didn’t participate in the first one, or have forgotten how it works, the original post is here: https://the-avocado.org/2020/03/31/avocado-april-madness-show-nominations/

But basically, this is a tournament to determine The Avocado’s current favorite television character! We’ll nominate 64 shows (16 Drama, 16 Comedy, 16 Youth, and 16 Sci-Fi/Fantasy) and then nominate a single character from each show to compete. Eventually, one character will reign supreme! Last year’s winner was Dale Cooper, and although he’s been a fantastic champion, it’s time for him to pass on the crown.

Participants are not only allowed, but actively encouraged to campaign for their favorites, and (once we’re past show nominations) to trade votes. If there’s a bracket you don’t care much about, go ahead—make a deal with someone else to get them to vote for your choice in the bracket you do care about!

The genre definitions of Drama, Comedy, Youth, and Sci-Fi/Fantasy are a little fuzzy, but basically, hour-long shows are dramas, half-hour shows are comedy, shows aimed at teens or above with sci-fi/fantasy elements are Sci-Fi/Fantasy, and all other shows aimed at teens or children are Youth. If you’re not sure about where a show should go, make a comment about it, and I’ll make a determination. (Last year, for instance, The Good Place went in comedy, even though it’s arguably fantasy.)

This year, only shows that aired an episode in 2019, 2020, or 2021 are eligible.

Nominations will be open until 5 pm on April 2.

