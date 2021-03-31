30 Day Food & Drink Challenge: Epilogue

With the conclusion of our 30 Days of Food & Drink Challenge today, we’re getting ready to move onto the next phase! We’ve had a lot of fun running these with the comic book challenge, Disney, films, anime, novels, and now this animation one. Next month’s challenge is already loaded with all thirty days and scheduled so it should go off without a hitch as we head into the realm of science fiction and fantasy.. I’m really excited for this next one and hope that we’ll see a lot of you there.

This month comes with a change, however. As of the end of the April challenge, I will have done this for a year with 365-odd questions. It’s been an absolute blast to run this challenge during the pandemic and, especially during those early months, find a way to bring people together and talk about things and distract ourselves from what was going on.

With that, I’m officially handing this over to someone else to take up during the month of May and forward. I figure that can be hashed out in the comments below and I’m happy to answer any questions and get folks set up with the mods so that it’s a smooth transition.

The challenges to date include:

May – 30 Day Comic Book

June – 30 Day Disney Challenge

July – 30 Day Film Challenge

August – 30 Day Anime Challenge

September – 30 Day Book Challenge

October – 30 Day Horror Challenge

November – 30 Day TV Challenge

December – 30 Day Videogame Challenge

January – 30 Day Music Challenge

February – 28 Day Animation Challenge

March – 30 Day Food & Drink Challenge

April – 30 Day SF & Fantasy Challenge

Thank you for your participation in past and future challenges and we’re always interested in your ideas as well!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...