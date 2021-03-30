Werewolves 149: Friday the 13th Day One!

*clickskreeeeeeeeeeee*

ATTENTION, CAMPERS!

GOOD MORNING, RISE AND SHINE, UP AND AT ‘EM!

TODAY’S ACTIVITY WILL BE ARCHERY! WE AIM TO PLEASE, SO YOU AIM TOO, PLEASE!

HEAD ON DOWN TO THE CANTINA AND PICK UP SOME GRUB. WE’LL MEET UP AT 11AM, SHARP, AND GET TO A-BOWING AND A-AROOOOOWING!

NOW GET OUT THERE AND GIVE MOTHER NATURE A BIG OL’ HUG!

THAT IS ALL!

*skreeeeeeeeeclick*

ROLES:

Head Counselor: Each Night will pick a Player to investigate. Returns as Camper/ Not a Camper.

Nurse: Each night will choose a Player to heal. Cannot choose themselves nor the same Player on consecutive Nights.

Alice: Each Night will select a Player to attack. If Mrs. Voorhees is selected then the game ends and Town wins. If a non-Mrs. Voorhees player is selected there is no effect.

Crazy Ralph: Each Night will select a Player to have a QT conversation with, via the Mod (me!), which will consist of three messages apiece. No names will be exchanged.

Jason: If targeted to die, whether through Day Kill or Party Hearty Counselors, Mrs. Voorhees will be activated. Jason won’t go to the Graveyard but instead will join Mrs. Voorhees in a private QT.

Mrs. Voorhees: Player is RNGed along with the rest of the Roles at the beginning of the game. If Jason dies they become an active SK and will join Jason in a private QT. Their kills will begin the following Day and will be RNGed between Day and Night kills. If they target and kill all three Party Hearty Counselors they win and the game ends.

Party Hearty Counselors: Three Counselors who will share a private QT and who, through their inattentiveness, kill a selected Player each Night. One Counselor will be The Lookout and will choose a Player each night to see if they have a Night Action.

Campers: Just there to have a fun Summer! And survive doing it…

PLAYERS:

1) Goat

2) jake

3) Louie

4) Cop on the Edge-ish

5) Jude

6) April

7) emm

8) Indy

9) Narrowstrife

10) Nate

11) raven

12) Ralph

13) Marlowe

14) Side Character

15) Dicentra

16) sic

17) Beelzebot

18) Lamb

19) Video

20) Lindsay

21) Hayes, the Final Person!

Backups:

1) Wasp

2) Grumos

RULES:

–Required at least three comments per Day or potential Mod Kill.

-No editing of posts without permission.

-No quoting from QTs without permission.

-Ties at Twilight will be RNGed.

-Attack Players, not ideas. Wait, no, the other way around!

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st AT 3PM PST/ 6PM EST

