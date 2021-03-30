Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Michelle Zauner (she/her), a musician and soon to be published author.

In the news:

Lil Nas X is trolling the hell out of everyone and it is amazing

A Historic Number of Americans Support LGBTQ+ Protections

Ax-wielding lesbian couple goes on crime spree in Australia

After Arrest, A Queer, Black Georgia Lawmaker Vows to Fight Voter Suppression

The project of the day is Talia Lavin’s Culture Warlords, a book that look into white supremacy in the digital space.

No optional topic this week

