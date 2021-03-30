Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 30

Introducing today’s contestants:

Amanda, a curriculum specialist, takes tap dancing lessons;

Jean, a book publishing professional, rode an elevator with Geldof, Bowie and Frampton; and

Bryce, a medical student, helps get eye care for the uninsured. Bryce is a one-day champ with winnings of $28,400.

Bryce swept the DDs, including a bold double-up on DD2, and impressively built a runaway at $34,200 vs. $12,800 for Jean and $4,800 for Amanda.

DD1 – $800 – KIPLING CHARACTERS – “It was Din! Din! Din!” as the regiment called for this water carrier (Bryce won $2,000 from his score of $3,600.)

DD2 – $1,200 – LAKES & RIVERS – Dipping into Ohio, this one of the Great Lakes extends farthest south (On the second clue of DJ, Bryce won $7,000 on a true DD vs. $7,600 for Jean.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE OLD TESTAMENT – This book is aptly titled — it consists of 5 chapters of woe over the destruction of Jerusalem in 586 B.C. (Bryce won $5,000 from his total of $16,000 vs. $7,600 for Jean.)

FJ – AMERICAN HISTORY – While performing in Philadelphia, the future father of this man sent a letter threatening to slit Andrew Jackson’s throat

Bryce and Amanda were correct on FJ, with Bryce adding $6,000 to win with $40,200 for a two-day total of $68,600.

Clue selection strategy: For the second straight game, Bryce was able to find DD2 with his first selection of DJ, and today immediately jumped categories and picked DD3 just four clues later. He knows what he’s doing.

Pop culture problems: A reference to Adama didn’t lead the players to the TV show abbreviated BSG, “Battlestar Galactica”, and no one could name the legendary James Stewart-Kim Novak film “Vertigo”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Gunga Din? DD2 – Who was Erie? DD3 – What is Lamentations? FJ – Who was John Wilkes Booth?

