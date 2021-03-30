Flash/Supergirl Live Chat 3/30/21

Fear Me

When a powerful new villain, Psych, channels and amplifies everyone’s fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry realizes, with Cecile’s help, that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat.

Rebirth

As Braniac lays close to death after trying to stop Lex, Supergirl and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamemnae.

Return of Supergirl as Superman and Lois goes on Hiatus. I hope it can finish strong in its final season. Here’s the Live Chat

