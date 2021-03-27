The Weekend Politics Thread is Secure in Its Integrity

Last November, Democrats managed to secure victories in the state of Georgia at the Presidential level and in the Senate, thanks in large part due to African American voters. This would be the first time Georgia voters had rejected a Republican Presidential candidate since 1992 and naturally said rejected candidate was not happy about it. The Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, would describe the elections as “safe” and “secure” but that didn’t stop then President Donald Trump and his lackeys from promoting misinformation about voter fraud and the integrity of the election.

Flash-forward to this past Thursday, Republicans have passed into law the Election Integrity Law of 2021. Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, said the bill was “another step in ensuring elections, accessible and fair.” Accessible and fair elections? That sounds pretty good, but it sure doesn’t sound like something the Republican Party would be into. So what does this law designed to make sure our already safe and secure elections will be accessible and fair?

Most conspicuously, the new law bars third-party groups from sharing food and water with people waiting in voting lines. It imposes new ID requirements for vote-by-mail, restricts drop boxes for mail ballots and bans mobile voting places, among many other things.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/03/26/reply-georgia-voting-law-marc-elias/

Call me crazy, but those don’t sound like measures that will ensure the integrity of our (again) already safe and secure elections. It’s almost like the intention behind the law is something entirely different than what they are saying, but what could it be!? President Biden has called it “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” but surely the party of Donald Trump wouldn’t be trying to disenfranchise voters who might be inclined to vote against them!

I can’t type that with a straight face. Anyway, be good to your fellow posters and enjoy your weekend!

