Robert Frost was born on March 26, 1874. Fun fact: He is the only poet to receive *four* Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry. Here’s one of my favorite Robert Frost poems:

Fire and Ice

Some say the world will end in fire,

Some say in ice.

From what I’ve tasted of desire

I hold with those who favor fire.

But if it had to perish twice,

I think I know enough of hate

To say that for destruction ice

Is also great

And would suffice.

