The Day Thread Sees the Weekdays Gone Bye

*sniff*

Oh!

My bad. Didn’t see you there.

Was just reminiscing bout Steven Universe is all. One of my all time favorite shows, which had a profound influence on my outlook on life and means very much to me and many others here, officially aired its last episode exactly one year ago. COVID lockdown and all I can hardly believe 365 days have already passed since then…

Anyway, if you’re interested in taking a trip down reminiscence road about the show, Demyx’s been rewatching the show and writing up her thoughts every Wednesday. Go check ’em out! As well as Writer’s Guac (formerly the Avocado Creative Writing Derby) by MilkProofRobot!

Gonna fill out the rest out with some highlights this past week. Have a good weekend y’all!

The Ever Given continues to ever give us this amusing situation. Here’s a site to find out if they’re still stuck (and only that).

Remembering Jessica Walter & George Segal

1941-2021

1934-2021

Latest trailer drop for The Suicide Squad (link here to discuss)

The Suicide Squad Trailer: pic.twitter.com/yZhpAgTRId — What's On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) March 26, 2021

And this neat game Death’s Door! It’s from the developers of Titan Souls, so if you like that and/or Legend of Zelda, Dark Souls, and Hyperlight Drifter kind of gameplay it just might be your bag.

