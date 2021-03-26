Werewolf 148: Back to the Future – Day 3

EXT. A ROAD – DUSK

A PICK-UP TRUCK cruises down the road with MARTY towed behind it on his skateboard.

As the truck passes an intersecting street, Marty lets go— that’s where he’s going. A pair of dilapidated looking lion statues indicate the entrance to a subdivision: “Lyon’s Estates.” The lions are someone’s failed idea of “class,” and they’re chipped, weathered, and covered with graffiti. Marty disappears behind them, and we HOLD a beat.

EXT. MCFLY HOME – DUSK

A WRECKER is in the McFly driveway with a 1979 Plymouth Reliant in tow: its front end is completely smashed, as if someone rammed it into a brick wall. The truck driver is unhitching it.

MARTY skateboards up to the scene and is shocked.

MARTY

My God! The car is wrecked!

Marty rushes into the house.

INT. MCFLY LIVING ROOM

Marty enters and sees BIFF TANNEN, an intimidating lout of 48, lambasting Marty’s father, GEORGE McFLY, a timid man of 47.

BIFF

I can’t believe you did this, McFly,

you Irish bug. I can’t believe you

loaned me your car without telling

me it had a blind spot. I could have

been killed!

GEORGE

Biff, I never noticed any blind spot

before.

BIFF

What, are you blind, McFly? It’s

there! How else can you explain that

wreck out there?

GEORGE

Can I assume that your insurance

will pay for the damage?

BIFF

My insurance? It’s YOUR car. Your

insurance should pay for it. I wanna

know who’s gonna pay for THIS!

(indicates his stained suit)

I spilled beer all over it when that

car hit me. Who’s gonna pay the

cleaning bill?

George hesitates, then meekly pulls out his wallet.

GEORGE

Do you think 20 dollars’ll cover it?

Biff snatches the 20 dollar bill out of George’s hand.

BIFF

It’s a start. And hey… where’s my

reports?

GEORGE

Well, I haven’t finished them yet. I

figured since they weren’t due till

Monday…

BIFF

(knocks on George’s head)

Hello’ Anybody home? Think, McFly,

think! I’ve gotta have time to get

’em retyped. If I turn in my reports

in your handwriting, I’ll get fired.

GEORGE

Okay, I’ll finish them tonight and

run them over first thing in the

morning.

BIFF

Not too early—I sleep in on

Saturday.

Outside Biff’s house (in the alternate present? I’m not totally sure), Tiff Tannen sneaks over to the Ford Super Deluxe, crouches down, and starts trying to steal the hubcaps off her jerk dad’s car as quietly as possible. She doesn’t hear them behind her until it’s too late…

Hayes has died. They were Vanilla Town.

Players Alignments 3 2 Wolves (Biff’s Gang)

2 Wolves (Biff’s Gang) 11 8 Town (Hill Valley Residents) Draft Order April (1) Indy (4) Hoho (5) Goat (6) – TOWN COP Malthusc (30) Hayes (68) – VANILLA TOWN Tiff (3) Dramus (3) – WOLF COMMUTER Cop (9) Jake (9) – VANILLA TOWN Sic (11) Side (11) Mac (14) Lamb (14) [collapse]

Roles Night 3 Vigilante —or— Vengeful

1-Shot Vigilante —or— 1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner

Cop —or— 1-Shot Redirector

1-Shot Commuter —or— 1-Shot Watcher

Doctor —or— Roleblocker

Cop —or— Role Cop

Neighborizer —or— Fruit Vendor

Jailer —or— Tracker Night 3 Vigilante: On Night 3, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

Vengeful: When you are eliminated, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Vigilante: On one night of your choice, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner: On one night of your choice, you may elect to “arm” yourself. If you do, you kill anyone who targets you that night.

Doctor: Each night, you may target one player in the game to heal them. They will be protected from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Roleblocker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to block them from performing any night actions. You may not target the same player twice in a row.

Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive a result of “Wolf”, “Town”, or “No Result”.

Role Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive either their role name or “No Result”. Anyone without a role will return a result of “Vanilla”.

Neighborizer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to invite to your neighborhood (shared QT).

Fruit Vendor: Each night, you may target one player in the game and give them a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing.

Jailer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to jail them, blocking any night actions they might take and protecting them from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Tracker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to track them. If successful, you will learn which players in the game they targeted that night, if any. [collapse]

Rules Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, the player that was on the board first dies (they will be listed first in the vote counts). Vote early!

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority. (This is a little different than most quoting rules, I realize, so hopefully it’s clear)

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills [collapse]

Spreadsheet https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1eO1jVkXGU25FR3yvUtsQA1AcJnof1pZXNOjl6seZMZM The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count. I’ll update the vote thread periodically.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Saturday, March 27.

