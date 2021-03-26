Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 55

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 53 Results:

Spoiler 54.17% Mega Man 9 Galaxy Man Theme 50.00% Castlevania Judgment Bloody Tears 45.83% Rhythm Tengoku Tap Dance 45.83% Persona 3 Afternoon Break 41.67% Super Mario Galaxy Beach Bowl Galaxy 41.67% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Dusty Desert (Quicksand) 41.67% Shadow of the Colossus The Farthest Land 37.50% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Go K.K. Rider! 33.33% Lunar: Dragon Song Nocturne 33.33% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Snowman 29.17% The Lord of the Rings Online Shire Theme 29.17% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Till the Night of Glory 29.17% Sonic Rush Raisin’ Me Up 29.17% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Main Theme (Metroid) 25.00% No More Heroes DND (Do Not Destroy) 25.00% Raiden IV All or Nothing [STAGE 5] 25.00% Advance Wars: Dual Strike Black Hole Tag Power 20.83% Super Paper Mario In the Darkness 16.67% Lumines II KAWAII 16.67% LocoRoco 2 LocoRoco Medley 16.67% Trails in the Sky SC The Dream Continues 16.67% Portal You’re Not A Good Person 16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online Trollshaws 3 12.50% Mega Man ZX Advent In the Wind (Floating Ruins – Aeolus’ Stage) Mega Man and Castlevania taking the top spots?! Are we sure this isn’t the 8-bit tournament? [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.91% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Rising Tower 40.91% Mario Kart DS Waluigi Pinball 40.91% Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift Painful Battle 40.91% Eternal Sonata Relaxing Place 40.91% Tales of Legendia The Scallop Song 40.91% Final Fantasy XII Clash on the Big Bridge ~FFXII Version~ 40.91% Super Mario Galaxy Comet Observatory 1 37.50% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Go K.K. Rider! 33.33% Lunar: Dragon Song Nocturne 33.33% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Snowman 29.17% The Lord of the Rings Online Shire Theme 29.17% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Till the Night of Glory 29.17% Sonic Rush Raisin’ Me Up 29.17% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Main Theme (Metroid) 25.00% No More Heroes DND (Do Not Destroy) 25.00% Raiden IV All or Nothing [STAGE 5] 25.00% Advance Wars: Dual Strike Black Hole Tag Power 20.83% Super Paper Mario In the Darkness 16.67% Lumines II KAWAII 16.67% LocoRoco 2 LocoRoco Medley 16.67% Trails in the Sky SC The Dream Continues 16.67% Portal You’re Not A Good Person 16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online Trollshaws 3 12.50% Mega Man ZX Advent In the Wind (Floating Ruins – Aeolus’ Stage) Current Bubble: 40.91%

Projected Final Bubble: 41.67% We’re really coming down to the wire now! Don’t stress the 40.91 eliminations too hard; I’d imagine most if not all will get a chance at the top 384 thanks to runoffs. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 55 will be active until Sunday March 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 54 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 56 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 55 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 55 is open until Sunday March 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

