Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 55

Group 53 Results:

54.17% Mega Man 9 Galaxy Man Theme
50.00% Castlevania Judgment Bloody Tears
45.83% Rhythm Tengoku Tap Dance
45.83% Persona 3 Afternoon Break
41.67% Super Mario Galaxy Beach Bowl Galaxy
41.67% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Dusty Desert (Quicksand)
41.67% Shadow of the Colossus The Farthest Land
37.50% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Go K.K. Rider!
33.33% Lunar: Dragon Song Nocturne
33.33% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Snowman
29.17% The Lord of the Rings Online Shire Theme
29.17% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Till the Night of Glory
29.17% Sonic Rush Raisin’ Me Up
29.17% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Main Theme (Metroid)
25.00% No More Heroes DND (Do Not Destroy)
25.00% Raiden IV All or Nothing [STAGE 5]
25.00% Advance Wars: Dual Strike Black Hole Tag Power
20.83% Super Paper Mario In the Darkness
16.67% Lumines II KAWAII
16.67% LocoRoco 2 LocoRoco Medley
16.67% Trails in the Sky SC The Dream Continues
16.67% Portal You’re Not A Good Person
16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online Trollshaws 3
12.50% Mega Man ZX Advent In the Wind (Floating Ruins – Aeolus’ Stage)

Mega Man and Castlevania taking the top spots?! Are we sure this isn’t the 8-bit tournament?

Newly Eliminated 1

Current Bubble: 40.91%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%

We’re really coming down to the wire now! Don’t stress the 40.91 eliminations too hard; I’d imagine most if not all will get a chance at the top 384 thanks to runoffs.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 55 will be active until Sunday March 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 54 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 56 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 55 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 55 is open until Sunday March 28th at 10:00PM Pacific