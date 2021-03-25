Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 54

Group 52 Results:

59.09% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Mute City
54.55% Persona 3 FES Brand New Days
54.55% Persona 3 Joy
54.55% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Flat Zone 2
50.00% Persona 3 Tanaka
50.00% Lost Odyssey Dark Saint
45.45% Persona 4 Corridor
45.45% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Rhythm Rally 2
40.91% Kirby Canvas Curse Tiny Town
40.91% Gothic 3 Ishtar
40.91% Tales of Legendia A Cheerful Bandit
36.36% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Memory of the Village
36.36% Mass Effect Ilos
36.36% Trails in the Sky SC Look up at the Sky
36.36% LocoRoco Consepontowa (Pink’s Theme)
36.36% Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift Determination
31.82% La-Mulana Earth Wind
31.82% Xanadu Next La Valse Pour Xanadu – Xanadu Next Opening
27.27% Hotel Dusk: Room 215 Rainy Night
27.27% Silent Hill: Origins You’re Afflicted
22.73% skate. everyone under the sun
22.73% Mass Effect Sovereign’s Theme
22.73% Mega Man ZX Sky High – Grand Nuage
18.18% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Through the Valleys

On the one hand, a massive top cut, with 11 songs coming in above 40%. On the other, a lot of these are for games that are already over the limit, so the main practical effect is more matches for the runoff (which is one week from today!)

Newly Eliminated 1

Current Bubble: 40.91%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.11%

Bubble fun: we’ve got two songs from Ar tonelico II being “cut” here, which drops that song from 10 in the top 384 to just 8…freeing these two songs to reappear as challengers. Almost as much intrigue as real sports!

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Friday March 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 54 is open until Friday March 26th at 10:00PM Pacific