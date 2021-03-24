Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 53

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

First, an important announcement: I was doing some bookkeeping, and I discovered a mistake in how I recorded the results for groups 14 and 26. I accidentally double-counted someone in each of those, resulting in every song from both of those groups being slightly lower than they should be. The playoff standings have been updated; most notably, this resulted in several songs from group 26 jumping from 39.13% up to 40.91%. I regret the error, and have developed a new procedure to prevent this in the future.

Group 51 Results:

Spoiler 63.16% Ys: The Oath in Felghana Seal of Time 57.89% The World Ends With You Make or Break 47.37% Patapon 2 Moudamepon’s Theme 47.37% Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team Great Canyon 47.37% Drill Dozer Art Museum & Clink Prison (Area 2 & 5) 47.37% Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops Calling to the Night 42.11% Ys Origin Scars of the Divine Wing 42.11% Soul Nomad & The World Eaters Cradle of the Ivory Moon 42.11% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Lucrecia Crescent 42.11% Sonic Rush Get Edgy 36.84% Mega Man ZX Snake Eyes (Last Area – Slither Inc.) 36.84% Assassin’s Creed Flight Through Jerusalem 36.84% Eternal Sonata Pyroxene of the Heart 36.84% Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme 31.58% Prince of Persia (2008) A Fight of Light and Darkness 31.58% DJMax Trilogy Ya! Party! (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee) 31.58% Radiata Stories POWERFUL ENEMY!! 26.32% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Mental Realm 26.32% Lumines II bad boy century 26.32% Trails in the Sky SC I Swear… 15.79% Shiren the Wanderer Sanukinomori (Past) 15.79% Portal Android Hell 15.79% Trails in the Sky SC Strepitoso Fight [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.74% Blackwell Unbound The Brown Duet 40.00% Super Paper Mario Whoa Zone 40.00% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones Speed Kill 40.00% Omega Five The Warrior Factory [STAGE 4] 40.00% Animal Crossing: Wild World Title 40.00% La-Mulana LA MULANA 40.00% Patapon Theme of Rinririn 40.00% Suikoden V Despair and Hope 40.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future More London Streets 40.00% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Never Surrender 40.00% Ys: The Oath in Felghana A Quiet Moment 40.00% Persona 3 FES Interstice of Time 40.00% Ys: The Oath in Felghana A Searing Struggle 40.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Crimson Stigma 40.00% Etrian Odyssey The Thousand Year Old Blue Woodlands 36.84% Mega Man ZX Snake Eyes (Last Area – Slither Inc.) 36.84% Assassin’s Creed Flight Through Jerusalem 36.84% Eternal Sonata Pyroxene of the Heart 36.84% Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme 31.58% Prince of Persia (2008) A Fight of Light and Darkness 31.58% DJMax Trilogy Ya! Party! (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee) 31.58% Radiata Stories POWERFUL ENEMY!! 26.32% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Mental Realm 26.32% Lumines II bad boy century 26.32% Trails in the Sky SC I Swear… 15.79% Shiren the Wanderer Sanukinomori (Past) 15.79% Portal Android Hell 15.79% Trails in the Sky SC Strepitoso Fight Current Bubble: 40.74%

Projected Final Bubble: 41.67% The accounting error, combined with a strong group, sees our entire remaining 40% tier eliminated. However, it’s entirely possible that at least some will get one last chance against a Persona song next Thursday. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday March 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 54 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday March 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

