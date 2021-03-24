Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 53

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

First, an important announcement: I was doing some bookkeeping, and I discovered a mistake in how I recorded the results for groups 14 and 26. I accidentally double-counted someone in each of those, resulting in every song from both of those groups being slightly lower than they should be. The playoff standings have been updated; most notably, this resulted in several songs from group 26 jumping from 39.13% up to 40.91%. I regret the error, and have developed a new procedure to prevent this in the future.

Group 51 Results:

Spoiler

63.16% Ys: The Oath in Felghana Seal of Time
57.89% The World Ends With You Make or Break
47.37% Patapon 2 Moudamepon’s Theme
47.37% Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team Great Canyon
47.37% Drill Dozer Art Museum & Clink Prison (Area 2 & 5)
47.37% Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops Calling to the Night
42.11% Ys Origin Scars of the Divine Wing
42.11% Soul Nomad & The World Eaters Cradle of the Ivory Moon
42.11% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Lucrecia Crescent
42.11% Sonic Rush Get Edgy
36.84% Mega Man ZX Snake Eyes (Last Area – Slither Inc.)
36.84% Assassin’s Creed Flight Through Jerusalem
36.84% Eternal Sonata Pyroxene of the Heart
36.84% Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme
31.58% Prince of Persia (2008) A Fight of Light and Darkness
31.58% DJMax Trilogy Ya! Party! (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee)
31.58% Radiata Stories POWERFUL ENEMY!!
26.32% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Mental Realm
26.32% Lumines II bad boy century
26.32% Trails in the Sky SC I Swear…
15.79% Shiren the Wanderer Sanukinomori (Past)
15.79% Portal Android Hell
15.79% Trails in the Sky SC Strepitoso Fight

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

40.74% Blackwell Unbound The Brown Duet
40.00% Super Paper Mario Whoa Zone
40.00% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones Speed Kill
40.00% Omega Five The Warrior Factory [STAGE 4]
40.00% Animal Crossing: Wild World Title
40.00% La-Mulana LA MULANA
40.00% Patapon Theme of Rinririn
40.00% Suikoden V Despair and Hope
40.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future More London Streets
40.00% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Never Surrender
40.00% Ys: The Oath in Felghana A Quiet Moment
40.00% Persona 3 FES Interstice of Time
40.00% Ys: The Oath in Felghana A Searing Struggle
40.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Crimson Stigma
40.00% Etrian Odyssey The Thousand Year Old Blue Woodlands
36.84% Mega Man ZX Snake Eyes (Last Area – Slither Inc.)
36.84% Assassin’s Creed Flight Through Jerusalem
36.84% Eternal Sonata Pyroxene of the Heart
36.84% Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme
31.58% Prince of Persia (2008) A Fight of Light and Darkness
31.58% DJMax Trilogy Ya! Party! (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee)
31.58% Radiata Stories POWERFUL ENEMY!!
26.32% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Mental Realm
26.32% Lumines II bad boy century
26.32% Trails in the Sky SC I Swear…
15.79% Shiren the Wanderer Sanukinomori (Past)
15.79% Portal Android Hell
15.79% Trails in the Sky SC Strepitoso Fight

Current Bubble: 40.74%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%

The accounting error, combined with a strong group, sees our entire remaining 40% tier eliminated. However, it’s entirely possible that at least some will get one last chance against a Persona song next Thursday.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday March 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 54 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday March 25th at 10:00PM Pacific