Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 24

Introducing today’s contestants:

Jon, an attorney, visited Saint Petersburg on its 300th anniversary;

Bonnie, a product support representative, went to the Sea of Galilee on her birthday; and

Amal, a product manager, is a classical whistler. Amal is a one-day champ with winnings of $14,600.

Jon remained in command after a correct response to DD2, but Amal stayed in contention with a near double-up on DD3, entering FJ with $14,300 vs. $21,000 for Jon and $9,800 for Bonnie.

DD1 – $400 – THE PLANT WORLD – Millions of cloned Somei-Yoshino types of these trees were planted in Japan, some to celebrate victory over Russia in 1905 (On the second clue of the game, Amal won the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – OTHER WALKS OF FAME – Jackie Chan & Chow Yun-Fat are 2 of the many local stars honored on this Asian city’s Avenue of Stars on Victoria Harbor (Jon won $2,600 from his score of $9,600 vs. $7,400 for Bonnie.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ESSAYS – Joan Didion stole from Yeats for the title of her essay collection “Slouching Towards” this place (Amal moved into second place by adding $5,300 from his total of $5,400 vs. $17,400 for Jon.)

FJ – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS – The “effect” named for this company founded in 1943 refers to increased value of a product to a consumer whose own labor is needed

Amal and Bonnie were correct on FJ, with Amal betting everything for a second straight come-from-behind win good for $28,600 and a two-day total of $43,200.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one guessed the literary form that Percy Shelley wrote an essay “A Defence of” is poetry.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is cherry? DD2 – What is Hong Kong? DD3 – What is Bethlehem? FJ – What is IKEA?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...