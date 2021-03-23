Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Kevin Wada (he/him) a comic artist.

In the news:

Democratic Politician Is Architect of South Carolina Anti-Trans Bill

This Trans Woman Opened Pakistan’s First Islamic School for Trans Students

Ellen DeGeneres Show Losing Millions in Viewers, Revenue

The project of the day is the game Tacoma. I have a steam code for it T8G2L-LKQ09-FMF8Z have fun hating capitalism in this one.

Optional Topic: I don’t know. Make up some slang?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...