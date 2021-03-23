Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 23

Introducing today’s contestants:

Amal, a product manager, saw multiple sunrises on an airplane;

Claire, a registered nurse, was in the National Spelling Bee twice; and

Kathryn, a resource center executive director, met her husband at a wedding in Morocco. Kathryn is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,001.

Amal took over with authority in DJ, moving up from third place and scoring on both DDs in the round to build a runaway at $19,600 vs. $6,000 for Claire and $5,400 for Kathryn.

DD1 – $1,000 – SPACE-Y SAYINGS – When a youngster has trouble adapting to aduthood, it’s this 3-word phrase, like when the rocket doesn’t make it off the pad (On the last clue of the round, Kathryn won $1,000 from her score of $4,000 vs. $5,600 for Claire.)

DD2 – $1,600 – CRASS WARFARE – The USA’s “Ghost Army” kept the Axis on its heels with inflatable M4 these, 93 pounds instead of the real thing’s 32 tons (Amal won $3,000 and moved into second behind Claire with $8,400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BORDER TOWNS – A city appropriately called these “Falls” sits on Minnesota’s northern border (Amal added $2,800 to his leading total of $12,800 vs. $8,400 for Claire.)

FJ – THE OLYMPICS – The “City of Angels” hosted the Olympics twice, the second time this many years after the first

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Amal lost $5,000 to win with $14,600.

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess about the kind of object a cathedra used by a bishop is, that being a chair.

That’s after our time: No one could name the 2-word title of 2018’s top Billboard single by Drake that precedes “I can’t do this on my own”, “God’s Plan”.

Judging the writers: This FJ was just a convoluted way of asking “Name the two years Los Angeles hosted the Olympics”. Not sure what was added by the “City of Angels” reference or making contestants subtract one year from the other, except to make it more confusing.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is failure to launch? DD2 – What are tanks? DD3 – What is International? FJ – What is 52? (The years are 1932 and 1984.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...