As the Northern Hemisphere turns to face Spring, our thoughts drift towards flowers, open-toed sandals, picnics in the park, and when Limp Bizkit’s album ‘Stampede of the Disco Elephants’ will be released, if ever. Their website still claims 2015, which I believe is now in the past.

Don’t let the bedbugs bite, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...