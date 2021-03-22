The Avocado JAMS! has Gear Acquisition Syndrome

So tell us about your rig! What’s your favorite piece of equipment, that one thing that really defines your sound? Is there an instrument that you have your eye on but haven’t picked up just yet? Something that you’ve recently purchased and want to review? Let’s talk about gear!

One thing I bought recently that I’ve been really happy with is this little keyboard – the Nektar Impact LX25. It has 25 full size keys, eight velocity sensitive pads, and my favorite part – a little “control center” area with a small fader and dedicated transport keys. Nektar’s DAW integration works really well and I can easily tell Logic to play, rewind or record directly from the keyboard. And I think it’s a good deal for a little over $100 US.

Honestly, I haven’t really had a chance to use it much yet, but I’m sure I’ll be using it a lot while I work on the upcoming song writing challenge! If you missed it last week, here are more details but the idea is simply to record an original song and submit it back here by May 10, 2021. So how about that…has anyone actually made any progress? Let us know how it’s going in the comments!

Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels

