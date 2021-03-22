30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 22: The Perfect Cookie

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

There’s nothing like a good cookie. Or a small stack of some cookies and some milk. There’s brands you buy at the market and then there’s that shop that bakes them fresh at your favorite vacation place. Today, we’re talking about what our favorite cookies are and what kind we like to bake!

Bonus: What’s the worst brand of cookie out there – besides Hydrox!

