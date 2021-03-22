Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 22

Introducing today’s contestants:

David, an operations manager, has been to Coachella eleven times;

Kathryn, a resource center executive director, worked I.T. at the U.N.; and

Nick, an orthopedic physician assistant, has been in movies, including “Titanic”. Nick is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,801.

Kathryn drew away strongly in DJ, but a double-up by Nick on DD3 kept the game alive, as Kathryn led into FJ at $16,800 vs. $10,000 for Nick and $6,000 for David.

DD1 – $1,000 – SLEEPY TIME – A joke about how dull the Anglican 39 Articles are is an early reference to this phrase for a short doze (Nick lost the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – HISTORY – Sued in 1455 by a man who had loaned him hundreds of guilders, he lost his printing equipment (Kathryn won $2,000 from her leading score of $5,600 vs. $3,200 for Nick.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BAY WATCH – The Bay of Navarino is nearly a landlocked bay of this Greek sea which a 2-letter goddess once swam (Nick won $4,000 on a true DD vs. $16,800 for Kathryn.)

FJ – SHAKESPEAREAN REFERENCES – This name given to U.K. labor strife in Dec. 1978 & Jan. 1979 was taken from the first line of a Shakespeare history play

Only Kathryn was correct on this cleverly-written FJ, adding $3,201 to win with $20,001.

Triple Stumper of the day: The players didn’t guess that “boots that sound fit for the Army” are combat boots.

Musical miscues: In an R&B category, no one could identify “I Feel for You” performer Chaka Kahn or “Celebrate good times” group Kool & the Gang (the song’s actual title, not mentioned in the clue, is “Celebration”).

One more thing: We had the unusual circumstance of a player correcting himself after being ruled correct, as guest host Dr. Oz accepted Nick’s response of “Holy Roman Empire”, then Nick changed it “Holy Roman Emperor”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is forty winks? DD2 – Who was Gutenberg? DD3 – What is the Ionian Sea? FJ – What is “The winter of our discontent”?

