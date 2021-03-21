Werewolf 148: Back to the Future – Signups

Welcome to my first game! I found a setup a while back that sounded fun, so I’m running it myself. I’m looking for exactly 14 players, which is relatively small by our standards, but if it works out then it could probably be expanded in future games.
Have you ever wanted to have a specific role? Because now you can, this is a Pick Your Power game. These are the available roles (only one of each pair can be in the game):
- Night 3 Vigilante —or— Vengeful
- 1-Shot Vigilante —or— 1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner
- Cop —or— 1-Shot Redirector
- 1-Shot Commuter —or— 1-Shot Watcher
- Doctor —or— Roleblocker
- Universal Backup —or— Role Cop
- Neighborizer —or— Fruit Vendor
- Jailer —or— Tracker
Night 3 Vigilante: On Night 3, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.
Vengeful: When you are eliminated, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.
1-Shot Vigilante: On one night of your choice, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.
1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner: On one night of your choice, you may elect to “arm” yourself. If you do, you kill anyone who targets you that night.
Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive a result of “Wolf”, “Town”, or “No Result”.
1-Shot Redirector: On one night of your choice, you may target a player to “redirect”. If they are using an action that night, they will be redirected to another player of your choice.
1-Shot Commuter: On one night of your choice, you may commute, rendering yourself unable to be targeted by any night actions.
1-Shot Watcher: On one night of your choice, you may target a player to watch. If successful, you will learn which players in the game targeted them that night, if anyone.
Doctor: Each night, you may target one player in the game to heal them. They will be protected from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.
Roleblocker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to block them from performing any night actions. You may not target the same player twice in a row.
Universal Backup: When the first power role dies, you will inherit their role. If multiple power roles die at the same time, you will inherit one of those roles randomly.
Role Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive either their role name or “No Result”. Anyone without a role will return a result of “Vanilla”.
Neighborizer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to invite to your neighborhood (shared QT).
Fruit Vendor: Each night, you may target one player in the game and give them a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing.
Jailer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to jail them, blocking any night actions they might take and protecting them from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.
Tracker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to track them. If successful, you will learn which players in the game they targeted that night, if any.
There will be 3 Wolves and 11 Town. After alignments are set and QTs are all sent out, each player privately chooses a number that will determine which order they get to pick in the “role draft” (this will all be explained when it happens, don’t worry). If a player tries to pick a role that has already been taken by someone earlier in the draft, they end up Vanilla. Any role can be picked by Wolves or Town. The draft order will be public.
Notes:
- I want to try using Slack instead of QT for individual communication (for anyone who’s on there and willing to try it out). If you’d rather have a QT that’s fine, and all group chats will be a QT (wolf chat / graveyard / etc).
- Since it’s a relatively small game, I’ll keep people sorted into two piles of “definitely want to play” and “want to play if it doesn’t fill up” and backfill accordingly.
- I’ll be running my usual vote spreadsheet for the game.
- I’m planning for all twilights to be at 3pm Central (days will be longer than 24 hours to start with, but we can probably pick up the pace as we go).
- It’s my first game, so this should be interesting!
Players
- Tiff
- April
- Lamb
- Mac
- Jake
- Cop
- Malthusc
- Dramus
- Sic
- Beelzebot
- Moonstermash?
- Raven?
- …
- …
Backups
Graveyard