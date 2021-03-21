Werewolf 148: Back to the Future – Signups

Role Descriptions

Night 3 Vigilante: On Night 3, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

Vengeful: When you are eliminated, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Vigilante: On one night of your choice, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner: On one night of your choice, you may elect to “arm” yourself. If you do, you kill anyone who targets you that night.

Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive a result of “Wolf”, “Town”, or “No Result”.

1-Shot Redirector: On one night of your choice, you may target a player to “redirect”. If they are using an action that night, they will be redirected to another player of your choice.

1-Shot Commuter: On one night of your choice, you may commute, rendering yourself unable to be targeted by any night actions.

1-Shot Watcher: On one night of your choice, you may target a player to watch. If successful, you will learn which players in the game targeted them that night, if anyone.

Doctor: Each night, you may target one player in the game to heal them. They will be protected from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Roleblocker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to block them from performing any night actions. You may not target the same player twice in a row.

Universal Backup: When the first power role dies, you will inherit their role. If multiple power roles die at the same time, you will inherit one of those roles randomly.

Role Cop: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive either their role name or “No Result”. Anyone without a role will return a result of “Vanilla”.

Neighborizer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to invite to your neighborhood (shared QT).

Fruit Vendor: Each night, you may target one player in the game and give them a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing.

Jailer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to jail them, blocking any night actions they might take and protecting them from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Tracker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to track them. If successful, you will learn which players in the game they targeted that night, if any.

