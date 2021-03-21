Justice League Dark Night Thread

Justice League Dark was a series released by DC Comics under the New 52 wave of new releases back in the early 2010s.

John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Shade the Changing Man, and Madame Xanadu were brought together to stop rampant destruction and devastation wrought by The Enchantress. They stayed together to stop other villains, like Felix Faust, from using their powers to take control of Earth and reality as we know it. The roster would add other heroes like Jason Blood/The Demon and Swamp Thing in later issues.

