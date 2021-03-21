Werewolf 147 — Interstellar Pig: Day Seven

21 March 1884

Is madness contagious? Does it jump from host to host like fleas leaving a dead cat? I fear my brother’s affliction has spread to me. Perhaps it is my just punishment for keelhauling him. I have hidden his dread ornament, but still I see nightmarish creatures, demons he would say. Bettina and Adrianna worry so, and I cannot console them. I gaze out my brother’s window and wait; I know they are coming. . .

21 March 2021

Barney scratched at his flaking skin, knowing his mother would scold him if she were there. But she wasn’t. No one was. It was just him, and the creeping moss, and his dreams he could no longer separate from reality. “I fucking hate games!” a young girl shrieked, and Barney concurred.

Sister Jude is dead. They were Human (Vanilla Town).

Meanwhile, another player clutches the Piggy, wondering when the timer will go off. . . .

PLAYERS

1. hoho (space possum) — Vanilla Town

2. sic humor (Piggy from Lord of the Flies) — Vanilla Town

3. Flubba (MISTER PIG) — Barney’s Dad (Town)

4. Jude (Judy Shepherd) — Vanilla Town

5. Nate (Spaceman Spiff)

6. Goat (Marvin the Martian) — Moyna (Air SK)

7. malthusc (Mayor malthusc) — Vanilla Town

8. Hayes (Xena Morris) — Vanilla Town

9. Mac (Jake, a college professor from Louisiana)

10. Side Character (Mabel) — Vanilla Wolf

11. Sheleeta (Cat.gif) — Barney’s Mom (Town)

12. anewholiday (the spinster Anya) — Vanilla Town

13. raven and rose (Phoebe Terese)

14. Indy (MacShini, *bawoar!*) — Vanilla Town

15. Narrowstrife (Milton Bradley) — Vanilla Town

16. emmelemm (Piggy Witless)

17. Ralph (Ralph Bassmaster) — Jrlb (Water SK)

18. Grumproro (Hotaru Tomoe) — Vanilla Town

19. Louie (John Crichton) — Zulma (Trees SK)

20. Lindsay (Wesley Crusher)

21. Lamb Dance (Anksyby the Piggy Bank) — Vanilla Town

Backup

Wasp

ROLES

3 Humans (Town)

— 2 Vanilla Town

— 1 Adrianna Latham (Cop)

2 Lichen (Wolves)

— 1 Vanilla Wolf

— 1 Wolf Blocker

The Piggy (NPC)

RULES

Adrianna Latham (Town Cop) can investigate one player each Night. If not blocked, Adrianna learns whether that player is Vanilla or Not Vanilla.

Barney’s Parents are Town and share a QT until one of them dies, at which point the survivor becomes a Grief-Stricken Vigilante.

The Grief-Stricken Vig (Barney’s Mom) has two shots. The first shot will work as intended unless blocked. The second shot has a 33% chance of working as intended, a 33% chance of backfiring on the shooter, and a 33% chance of hitting the wrong person (determined by RNG).

When the Wolf Blocker dies, another Wolf will inherit the role.

At Twilight, an environment will be chosen by RNG — trees, water, air, or Earth.

Zulma can kill in the trees and can’t be killed in the trees.

Jrlb can kill in the water and can’t be killed in the water.

Moyna can kill in the air and can’t be killed in the air.

Zulma, Jrlb, and Moyna can kill on Earth but can also be killed. On Earth nights, Zulma, Jrlb, and Moyna will hang out in their preferred ecosystem on Earth. Each other player will be RNG’d into the trees, water, or air on Earth.

The Piggy answers one private yes/no question during the day in QT to its holder. The answer will be true but might not be the whole truth, and the Piggy might answer the question differently than asked. The holder of the Piggy must give it away to someone else (chosen by the Piggy holder) before Twilight or die if it’s not the last day/night. If the person to whom they give it dies that day/night, they also die, and the new Piggy holder will be determined by RNG. Whoever holds the Piggy on the last day/night of the game will share the win.

Standard Rules:

Do not edit posts, even if you made a grammatical error that is haunting you. Rather, read through and think carefully about your comment before posting it. Editing posts may get you mod-killed or replaced.

Do not quote or post a screenshot from a QT to the Open Thread (OT) or a shared QT while the game is ongoing . You are free to make claims about your powers, roles, factions, etc., on the OT and/or in shared QTs, but those claims will not be confirmed or denied by the moderator.

Do not discuss game specifics with other living players outside of the OT or shared QTs . It’s okay to talk very generally about the game or even nudge an absentee player outside of the game, but that’s it.

Do not make gameplay-related comments on the OT after Twilight or once dead (dead players should also refrain from commenting in shared QTs).

If you have questions that may reveal sensitive information, you can ask them in your individual (private) QT . You are encouraged to ask questions about whatever comes to mind.

Attack arguments, not people . Players have different playing styles and prefer different levels of role play; be accommodating to them. Remember, it’s just a game; have fun, and try not to take it personally if you are mistrusted, accused, killed, or otherwise targeted. Even if players call you scum, they mean game-you, not real-you. Real-you is great.

VT QT Message

You are Vanilla Town. The fate of Earth is in your hands. Too bad you only have an Interstellar Relative Sapience Code (IRSC) of 93.7! Good luck!

Day Seven will end at 5:00pm CST on Sunday, March 21st.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...