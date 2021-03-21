30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 21: The Best Halloween Candy

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

When you’re a kid, there are a lot of things you like to get but there’s always one that stands out. For me, it was always Kit Kat’s growing up as I just can’t get enough of the taste and texture of them all – though a 3 Musketeer always came close!

Bonus Question: What’s the worst candy you can get as a kid? Besides fruit or toothbrushes, we’re talkin’ candy here!

Bonus Parent Question: For those who have kids, which candy do you swipe from your kid the most?

