The Weekend Politics Thread Only Works Two Days a Week!

Another weekend. Another politics. Or something like that.

The new Administration has it’s first meeting with Chinese officials:

https://www.vox.com/2021/3/19/22339770/usa-china-anchorage-alaska-blinken-yang

Myanmar is detaining journalists:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-56454261

European governments hope to rebuild trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-skepticism/2021/03/19/cece32ba-8823-11eb-be4a-24b89f616f2c_story.html

We’re keeping things brief right now, but there will no doubt be more stories out there to keep us glued to our devices. Hey, a lot of us can’t really go outside right now anyway! Have a great weekend! Be kind to your fellow users! Don’t threaten anyone (punching wax figures is okay, though)!

