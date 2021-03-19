Darkseid Night Thread

Darkseid is the main antagonist in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
He is the despotic ruler of Apokolips. He longs to find the Anti-Life Equation.
Trusted Associates – Steppenwolf, Desaad, Granny Goodness, Glorious Godfrey
First Appearance – Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #134 (cameo) Forever People #1 (full appearance)
Known Enemies – Highfather, Mister Miracle, Superman, Orion, Lightray, Wonder Woman
Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite comic book/storyline featuring Darkseid.
Feel free to also share your favorite pop culture moments featuring Darkseid too (T.V. , Cartoons, Etc.)