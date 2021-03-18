The Donner Cut Night Thread

If you are reading this, I hope you had a great day and got to sit down and watch Snyder’s Justice League.

Tonight’s Night Thread is dedicated to Richard Donner and his cut of Superman II.

Richard Donner, who helmed the blockbuster Superman The Movie, was replaced by Richard Lester mid-production on the sequel. It took years but fans got their say and The Donner Cut was released in 2006. I was so excited at the news I ran out and picked it up immediately. I am including a link to an article for those interested to read more about what transpired all those years ago.

Something to Discuss – There have long been rumors and debate about movies and their original cut versus their final release. What movies would you like to see restored in all of their glory?

Have a great evening and a fabulous Friday!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...