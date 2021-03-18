Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Crossover time! What two shows would you combine for a crossover storyline?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 18TH, 2021:

After The Murder Of Albert Lima (Crackle)B: The Beginning Season Premiere (Netflix)

Deep Blue Nightmare (LMN)

Get The Goat (Netflix)

Groomed (Discovery+)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season Premiere (E!)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Series Premiere (E!)

Slaxx (Shudder)

Trolls: Trollstopia (Hulu)

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka Series Premiere (WEtv)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, MARCH 19TH, 2021:

Alien TV (Netflix)

A Tiny Audience (HBO Max)

Calls Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Country Comfort Series Premiere (Netflix)

Deadly Excursion: Kidnapped From the Beach (LMN)

Double Cross With Blake Griffin (truTV)

Everything But The House Series Premiere (HGTV)

Formula 1: Drive To Survive Season Premiere (Netflix)

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine Season Three Premiere (Discovery+)

Mama June: Road To Redemption Season Premiere (WE tv)

Sky Rojo Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Series Premiere (Disney+)

SATURDAY, MARCH 20TH, 2021:

Chasing Waterfalls (Hallmark)

Final Space (Adult Swim)

Lady Gucci: The Story Of Patrizia Reggiani (Discovery+)

Portals To Hell (Discovery+)

Ruby (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, MARCH 21ST, 2021:

Doctor Who: Fury From The Deep (BBC America)Genius: Aretha (NatGeo)

Love At Sunset Terrace (Up)

Mystery 101: Killer Timing (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Pearl: Into The Mist (Lifetime)Q: Into The Storm (HBO)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+)

The Gloaming (Starz)

Uncensored Series Premiere (TV One)

MONDAY, MARCH 22ND, 2021:

Breeders (FX)

Deliciousness (MTV)

Hoarders Season Premiere (A&E)

Navillera (Netflix)

People Magazine Investigates Season Premiere (ID)

Return To Amish Season Premiere (TLC)

Seeking Sister Wife Season Premiere (TLC)

Shine True (Fuse)

The Attache (Acorn)

TUESDAY, MARCH 23RD, 2021:

Beyond The Canvas Series Premiere (PBS)Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil (YouTube)

Life After Killing (MHz Choice)

Pig Royalty Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Secrets Of A Psychopath Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24TH, 2021:

Seaspiracy (Netflix)

