30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 18: Grilling Time

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

Even though we’re deep in the winter freeze still, the thawing out period is coming soon (and I’m writing this just as Texas is in a deep freeze event in February!). One thing I love about the warmer months is being able to grill outside. I can’t bring myself to do that in the winter between the snow and temperatures and it gives me something to really look forward to. What we want to talk about today are what your favorite thing to grill is and some of your best barbecue memories!

Bonus question: Do you do the grilling or do you prefer someone else to?

