The Clopening Night Thread (March 17, 2021)

‘The Clopening’ would certainly be an excellent title for a horror film. The word will probably instil fear, or at least loathing, in anyone who has toiled in the mines of zero-hour contract customer service jobs.

My own experiences of working the closing shift immediately followed by the next day’s opening shift was in my local megaplex cinema. Fridays and Saturdays were the worst because of the midnight screenings. You could get stuck cleaning the hotdog roller until two or three AM, dreading the fact you’d be back in front of that evil machine at dawn. Why did they have to make those damn Harry Potter films so long?!

Have a great night y’all, and I’ll see you in six hours to turn everything back on.

