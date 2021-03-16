Wives and Daughters Day Thread

In 1999, the BBC and WGBH (Boston PBS) adapted Elizabeth Gaskell’s unfinished novel Wives and Daughters (published in 1864) into a 4-part miniseries. I found the miniseries highly enjoyable and would recommend it. IMDB describes the plot as: “The daughter of a country doctor copes with an unwanted stepmother, an impetuous stepsister, burdensome secrets, the town gossips, and the tug on her own heartstrings for a man who thinks of her only as a friend.”

You can also play “Hey! It’s that British actor!” Like: Keeley Hawes (Mrs. Durrell in The Durrells), Francesca Annis (Lady Ludlow in Cranford), Tom Hollander (Mr. Collins in the Keira Knightley Pride & Prejudice), and Michael Gambon (Dumbledore in Harry Potter). Wives and Daughters does not appear to be on any streaming sites (in the US), but you just might find it at a library near you!

