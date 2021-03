The release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is imminent and I’m sure everyone is either excited or fatigued about it.

This thread is dedicated to building your ideal Justice League.

The team will consist of either 7 or 8 members and can feature heroes and villains in the DC Universe. Feel free to explain why you chose the roster and what each character brings to the table.

That’s it! The sky’s the limit. Have fun with it and let’s see what you can come up with based on the prompt.

