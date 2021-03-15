The Oscars are here! The nominations for the year’s top films have been released, and they’re… pretty good! There are definitely some interesting choices, but with that come some snubs, etc etc. The ceremony is April 25, and with that absurdly delayed date, there is over a month to catch up on anything you missed before Captain Soderbergh takes us to Union Station.

Inherent in the Oscars broadcast is the nomination of a bunch of films you’ve never heard of, and if you’re like me, you want to catch up with as many of the ones you missed as you can. So without further ado, I present The 2021 Academy Awards Viewing Guide!

Above the Line

These films received multiple nominations in the biggest categories.

Mank– Nominated for Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, and Sound. Can be watched on Netflix.

Nomadland– Nominated for Picture, Director, Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Editing. Can be watched on Hulu.

Minari– Nominated for Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay, and Original Score. Can be rented for $20 on all major streaming platforms. There is no word on when the price will be reduced or when there will be a physical release.

Promising Young Woman– Nominated for Picture, Director, Actress, Original Screenplay, and Editing. Can be purchased for $20 on all major streaming platforms. The DVD/Blu-Ray is released March 16, so it is possible that the rental price will drop to $6 on or around that date.

Judas and the Black Messiah– Nominated for Picture, Supporting Actor (x2), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, and Original Song. The film streamed for a month on HBO Max and now can be found only in theaters (wink). There is no word on when it will be available online, but, wink.

Sound of Metal– Nominated for Picture, Actor, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay, Sound, Editing. Can be watched on Amazon Prime.

The Trial of the Chicago 7- Nominated for Picture, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Original Song, Editing. Can be watched on Netflix.

The Father- Nominated for Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, and Film Editing. Can currently be viewed only in theaters, but will be available for $20 rental on 3/26.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom– Nominated for Actor, Actress, Production Design, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling. Can be watched on Netflix.

Another Round– Nominated for Director and International Feature. Can be watched on Hulu, rented for $3-$6 on all major streaming platforms, or bought for $10-$15 on all major streaming platforms.

One Night in Miami…- Nominated for Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Song. Can be watched on Amazon Prime.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm– Nominated for Supporting Actress and Adapted Screenplay. Can be watched on Amazon Prime.

Second Tier

These films received multiple nominations or one nomination in a major category.

News of the World- Nominated for Production Design, Cinematography, Original Score, Sound. Can be purchased for $20 on all major streaming platforms. The DVD/Blu-Ray is released March 23, so it is possible that the rental price will drop to $6 on or around that date.

Soul– Nominated for Animated Feature, Original Score, and Sound. Can be watched on Disney+. The DVD/Blu-Ray is released March 16, so it is possible that it will also be available for digital purchase/rental.

Hillbilly Elegy– Nominated for Supporting Actress and Makeup and Hairstyling. Can be watched on Netflix.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday– Nominated for Actress. Can be watched on Hulu.

Pieces of a Woman– Nominated for Actress. Can be watched on Netflix.

The White Tiger– Nominated for Adapted Screenplay. Can be watched on Netflix.

Wolfwalkers- Nominated for Animated Feature. Can be watched on Apple TV Plus.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon- Nominated for Animated Feature. Can be watched on Netflix.

Over the Moon- Nominated for Animated Feature. Can be watched on Netflix.

Onward- Nominated for Animated Feature. Can be watched on Disney+, or rented for $4/purchased for $20 on all major streaming platforms. The DVD/Blu-Ray is also available.

Technical Nominations

These movies received nominations in technical categories.

Tenet– Nominated for Production Design and Visual Effects. Can be rented for $6 or purchased for $20 on all major streaming platforms. The DVD/Blu-Ray is also available.

Emma.– Nominated for Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling. Can be watched on HBO/HBO Max or purchased for $10-15 on all major streaming platforms. The DVD/Blu-Ray is also available.

Mulan- Nominated for Costume Design and Visual Effects. Can be watched on Disney+ or purchased for $20 on all major streaming platforms. The DVD/Blu-Ray is also available.

Pinocchio– Nominated for Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling. Can be rented for $5 or purchased for $12 on all major streaming platforms. The DVD/Blu-Ray is also available.

Da 5 Bloods- Nominated for Original Score. Can be watched on Netflix.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga- Nominated for Original Song. Can be watched on Netflix.

The Life Ahead- Nominated for Original Song. Can be watched on Netflix.

Greyhound- Nominated for Sound. Can be watched on Apple TV Plus.

Love and Monsters- Nominated for Visual Effects. Can be rented for $5 or purchased for $20 on all major streaming platforms. The DVD/Blu-Ray is also available.

The Midnight Sky– Nominated for Visual Effects. Can be watched on Netflix.

The One and Only Ivan- Nominated for Visual Effects. Can be watched on Disney+.

International Features

Another Round– see above

Better Days– Can be rented for $3-5 or purchased for $8-$13 on all major streaming platforms.

Collective– Can be rented for $4 or purchased for $13 on all major streaming platforms. The DVD/Blu-Ray is also available.

Quo Vadis, Aida?– Can be rented for $12 in virtual cinemas here.

The Man Who Sold His Skin- Currently unavailable.

Documentaries

Collective– see above

Crip Camp- Can be watched on Netflix.

The Mole Agent- Can be watched on Hulu/Hoopla or rented for $3-4/purchased for $7-10 on all major streaming platforms. The DVD/Blu-Ray is also available.

My Octopus Teacher- Can be watched on Netflix.

Time- Can be watched on Amazon Prime

Short Films

A short films package is usually sold for purchase and played in theaters closer to the ceremony, but all of the documentary short films, and a few of the others, can be watched online. Unless noted, the short is available for free if there is a link.

Colette– Can be watched here.

A Concerto is a Conversation- Can be watched here.

Do Not Split– Can be watched here.

Hunger Ward- Can be watched here.

A Love Song for Latasha- Can be watched on Netflix.

Feeling Through- Can be watched here.

The Letter Room- Can be watched here for $7.

The Present- Currently unavailable.

Two Distant Strangers- Currently unavailable.

White Eye- Currently unavailable.

Burrow– Can be watched on Disney+.

Genius Loci– Currently unavailable.

If Anything Happens I Love You- Can be watched on Netflix.

Opera- Currently unavailable.

Yes-People- Currently unavailable.

