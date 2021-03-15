Albums By The Year: 1972

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

At this point, i have to really start asking: “Is the 70s the greatest decade for music ever?” i wasn’t there, but the amount of creativity and innovation on display is staggering. Also, my favorite artist ever just having arguably the best run? Let’s give it a few more weeks though.

1972 Joni Mitchell – For The Roses Curtis Mayfield – Superfly various artists – The Harder They Come Stevie Wonder – Talking Book Pink Floyd – Obscured By Clouds Big Star – #1 Record Marvin Gaye – Trouble Man Yes – Close To The Edge Neil Young – Harvest Nick Drake – Pink Moon Can – Ege Bamyasi The Rolling Stones – Exile On Main St. Jethro Tull – Thick As A Brick Genesis – Foxtrot Lou Reed – Transformer Deep Purple – Machine Head Black Sabbath – Vol. 4 Al Green – Let’s Stay Together Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted And Black Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Boy Named Charlie Brown War – The World Is A Ghetto O’Jays – Back Stabbers James Brown – There It Is Carly Simon – No Secrets [collapse]

