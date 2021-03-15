Music

Albums By The Year: 1972

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

At this point, i have to really start asking: “Is the 70s the greatest decade for music ever?” i wasn’t there, but the amount of creativity and innovation on display is staggering. Also, my favorite artist ever just having arguably the best run? Let’s give it a few more weeks though.

1972

Joni Mitchell – For The Roses

Curtis Mayfield – Superfly

various artists – The Harder They Come

Stevie Wonder – Talking Book

Pink Floyd – Obscured By Clouds

Big Star – #1 Record

Marvin Gaye – Trouble Man

Yes – Close To The Edge

Neil Young – Harvest

Nick Drake – Pink Moon

Can – Ege Bamyasi

The Rolling Stones – Exile On Main St.

Jethro Tull – Thick As A Brick

Genesis – Foxtrot

Lou Reed – Transformer

Deep Purple – Machine Head

Black Sabbath – Vol. 4

Al Green – Let’s Stay Together

Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted And Black

Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Boy Named Charlie Brown

War – The World Is A Ghetto

O’Jays – Back Stabbers

James Brown – There It Is

Carly Simon – No Secrets

[collapse]