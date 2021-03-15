Albums By The Year: 1972

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
At this point, i have to really start asking: “Is the 70s the greatest decade for music ever?” i wasn’t there, but the amount of creativity and innovation on display is staggering. Also, my favorite artist ever just having arguably the best run? Let’s give it a few more weeks though.
Joni Mitchell – For The Roses
Curtis Mayfield – Superfly
various artists – The Harder They Come
Stevie Wonder – Talking Book
Pink Floyd – Obscured By Clouds
Big Star – #1 Record
Marvin Gaye – Trouble Man
Yes – Close To The Edge
Neil Young – Harvest
Nick Drake – Pink Moon
Can – Ege Bamyasi
The Rolling Stones – Exile On Main St.
Jethro Tull – Thick As A Brick
Genesis – Foxtrot
Lou Reed – Transformer
Deep Purple – Machine Head
Black Sabbath – Vol. 4
Al Green – Let’s Stay Together
Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted And Black
Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Boy Named Charlie Brown
War – The World Is A Ghetto
O’Jays – Back Stabbers
James Brown – There It Is
Carly Simon – No Secrets