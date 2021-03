Pie is one of my favorite treats. We make them from scratch at home. Thanksgiving is a traditional pie time with pecan, pumpkin, and apple/cranberry being our go-tos. Fourth of July means sour cherry slab pie made in a half sheet pan (takes a double crust recipe). But it’s really never a bad time of year to bake a pie or two.

The header is a graham cracker crust awaiting its key lime filling. One of the simplest and most satisfying pies in my repertoire.

Tell us about your pies!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...