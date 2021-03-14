30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 14: Your Favorite Appetizer

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

Today, we’re looking at the appetizers you can get at restaurants and what absolutely is your favorite must-have. I’ve found that I’ve really missed these during the pandemic as getting them to-go with part of a larger meal just doesn’t feel as right since it’s not shared company at the table. But I do love me some appetizers. I remember fondly going to the Ground Round as a kid in the 70s and early 80s where you’d get peanuts or popcorn and I’d be all over the popcorn. But as I started to get older and into other restaurants, that’s when I got into more things. Though I’ll almost always lean more toward some mozzarella sticks from a great place, the one that I can’t pass up and must have are the potato skins. SO. GOOD.

Bonus question: What appetizer do you avoid the most, especially when someone gets the variety appetizer selection?

