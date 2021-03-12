Friday New Music 3/12

Did you know it’s Friday? Did you hear the new music? It’s here and below! This week we’ve got a new album by Really From, and, the first of theirs officially under that name. They’re a Boston-based band that mixes punk, jazz and emo together into an incredible package. I genuinely think they’re one of the most underrated bands out there and I can’t wait to hear this one. There’s also a new album from Harmony Woods who is always a good listen. There’s a remix album of Perfume Genius songs from his last album that I’m sure I’ll listen to, and, I’m a sucker so I’ll let myself get tricked by a new Grouplove album too.

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions by me. Let me know what’s good, what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what isn’t good, what’s new, anything! Enjoy!:

— 6 Dogs – RONALD

— Acid Mammoth – Acid Mammoth (Reissue)

— Acid Mammoth – Under Acid Hoof (Reissue)

— Allan Holdsworth – Leverkusen ’97

— Allie Crow Buckley – Moonlit and Devious

— America Part Two – Price of Nation

— Astrid Cordes – Beautiful Mess EP

— Autarkh – Form in Motion

— Baby Boys – Threesome

— Blackmore’s Night – Nature’s Light

— Blue Water Highway – Paper Airplanes

— Bound in Fear – Eternal

— The Brand New Heavies – Live In Tokyo 1992 – Shibuya 357

— Buck Owens – The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957–1976

— Cactus Flowers – Solace EP

— Cameron Knowler & Eli Winter – Anticipation

— Caskets Open – Concrete Realms of Pain

— Charles Lloyd & The Marvels – Tone Poem

— Chez Kane – Chez Kane

— Clever – Crazy

— Colin Miller – Hook EP

— Conan – Live At Freak Valley

— Cool Ghouls – At George’s Zoo

— Corners Of Sanctuary – Blood And Steel Vol. 1 EP

— The Crown – Royal Destroyer

— Dan Wriggins – Mr. Chill EP

— Danz CM (fka Computer Magic) – The Absurdity of Human

— David Bowie – Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)

— Davy Williamson – Down By the Fire EP

— DeeCRACKS – Serious Issues

— Deekapz – Jewel Gems EP

— Dekker – Slow Reveal: Chapter One (Physical Release)

— Demiser – Through The Gate Eternal

— Der Waldläufer – Asleep EP

— DJ Muggs (of Cypress Hill) – Dies Occidendium

— Dollar Signs – Hearts Of Gold

— Do Nothing – Glueland EP

— Doohickey Cubicle – Don’t Fix Anything 😉

— Driftmachine – Spume & Recollection

— Dust Moth – Rising // Sailing

— EB – Goodbye Baby EP

— Electric Jalaba – El Hal / The Feeling

— Electric Youth & Pilotpriest – Come True (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Enforced – Kill Grid

— Eyehategod – A History of Nomadic Behavior

— Flo Chase – Toi

— Foley – Vacation EP

— Forty Feet Tall – A Good Distraction

— The Freedom Affair – Freedom is Love (Vinyl Release)

— Future Teens – Definitely Alive EP

— Gang of Four – Gang of Four: 77-81 (Digital Release)

— Givēon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time (Deluxe Edition)

— Gizmachi – Omega Kaleid

— Glitchers – Thought Crimes EP

— God’s Hate – God’s Hate

— Gold Record – Create New Love EP

— Graham Lambkin – Solos (Box Set)

— Grouplove – This Is This

— HAERTS – Dream Nation

— Hanalei – Black Snow

— Harmony Woods – GRACEFUL RAGE

— Heart Healer – The Metal Opera by Magnus Karlsson

— Henry Wolfe – Down Where the Valleys Are Low: Down Where the Valleys are Low: Another Otherworld for Judee Sill

— The Horrors – Lout EP

— Israel Nash – Topaz

— ISSA – Queen of Broken Hearts

— Jaialai – As Sweet As It Was EP

— James Levy – Soldier

— Jaspar Lepak – Desert Ghosts

— Joel Gabrielsson – Citadel EP

— JORDAN. – Echoes: Volume One EP

— Jordan Hart – Only Pieces of The Truth EP

— Justin Courtney Pierre (of Motion City Soundtrack) – An Anthropologist On Mars

— Kalan.FrFr – TwoFr2

— Kelly McFarling – Deep The Habit

— Ki Oni – Indoor Plant Life

— Lake Street Dive – Obviously

— Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

— Ledfoot – Black Valley

— Linda Smith – Till Another Time: 1988-1996

— Lizdelise – Body EP

— Louisahhh – The Practice of Freedom

— Lucy Park – Before I Speak EP

— Lunar Shadow – Wish To Leave

— Lydmor – Capacity

— Madness – Our House: The Very Best of Madness

— Magnus Karlsson – The Metal Opera by Magnus Karlsson

— Mako – Fable Remix

— MARA – Djävulstoner

— Marianas Rest – Fata Morgana

— Matt Berninger (of The National) – Serpentine Prison (Deluxe Edition)

— Max and The Martians – All The Same

— Mel Chante – Flo EP

— Michi Saagig Nishnaabeg and Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

— Mike Dillon – Shoot the Moon / Suitcase Man / 1918

— Mikey Ferrari – spaceboy EP

— Minutian – Magical Thinking

— Myopic & At the Graves – A Cold Sweat of Quiet Dread

— Necropanther – In Depths We Sleep EP

— Neil Frances – Stay Strong Play Long

— Nick Jonas – Spaceman

— Nubyan Twist – Freedom Fables

— Ocie Elliot – Slow Tide EP

— Only Now & Beneath The Ruins – Anamnesis EP

— Orden Ogan – Final Day

— The Paper Kites – Roses

— Pet Needs – Fractured Party Music

— Perfume Genius – Immediately Remixes

— Pino Palladino and Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

— praytell. – LOL, we’re all gonna die :)) EP

— Pupil Slicer – Mirrors

— Quirk – Really From

— Raissa – Herogirl EP

— Really From – Really From

— Record Heat (fka Spirit Animal) – 1 EP

— Reza Safinia – Yin

— Rise to the Sky – Let Me Drown with You

— Rob Zombie – The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy

— Ronnie Atkins – One Shot

— The Roots – Do You Want More?!!!??! (Deluxe Edition)

— Rosie Cima & What She Dreamed – Realm of the Warring Gods

— The Rumjacks – Hestia

— Saga – Symmetry

— Sean Paul – Live N Livin’

— Secret Sphere – Lifeblood

— Selena Gomez – Revelación EP

— She/Beast (Katja Nielsen of Arre! Arre!) – This Too Shall Pass EP

— Ship Thieves (feat. Hot Water Music’s Chris Wollard) – Irruption

— SIM – Terminate EP

— Sleepless – Blood Libel EP

— Somni – Somni Presents: Up Too Early Volume 2

— Stella Research Committee – A Proposed Method of Determined Standing Fitness

— Stepney Sisters – Stepney Sisters

— Stevie-Ray Latham – Letters From Suburbia EP

— Sunburned Hand of The Man – Pick A Day To Die

— Sunfields – Late Bloomers

— Sunstorm – Afterlife

— Sydney Blu – Conviction

— Tash Neal (of The London Souls) – Charge It To The Game

— Tears – Binging, Bragging, Bitching

— Tulliah – Fre$h Hugs

— Turbulence – Frontal

— Twitch Of The Death Nerve – Beset By False Prophets

— USERx – USERx EP

— Valgeir Sigurðsson – Kvika

— Valerie June – The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers

— The Vices – Looking For Faces

— Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno – Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

— Witch Camp – I’ve Forgotten Now Who I Used To Be

— WitchTit – Intoxicating Lethargy

— Yevae – TBA

