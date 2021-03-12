Friday New Music 3/12

Did you know it’s Friday? Did you hear the new music? It’s here and below! This week we’ve got a new album by Really From, and, the first of theirs officially under that name. They’re a Boston-based band that mixes punk, jazz and emo together into an incredible package. I genuinely think they’re one of the most underrated bands out there and I can’t wait to hear this one. There’s also a new album from Harmony Woods who is always a good listen. There’s a remix album of Perfume Genius songs from his last album that I’m sure I’ll listen to, and, I’m a sucker so I’ll let myself get tricked by a new Grouplove album too.
Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions by me. Let me know what’s good, what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what isn’t good, what’s new, anything! Enjoy!:
— 6 Dogs – RONALD
— Acid Mammoth – Acid Mammoth (Reissue)
— Acid Mammoth – Under Acid Hoof (Reissue)
— Allan Holdsworth – Leverkusen ’97
— Allie Crow Buckley – Moonlit and Devious
— America Part Two – Price of Nation
— Astrid Cordes – Beautiful Mess EP
— Autarkh – Form in Motion
— Baby Boys – Threesome
— Blackmore’s Night – Nature’s Light
— Blue Water Highway – Paper Airplanes
— Bound in Fear – Eternal
— The Brand New Heavies – Live In Tokyo 1992 – Shibuya 357
— Buck Owens – The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957–1976
— Cactus Flowers – Solace EP
— Cameron Knowler & Eli Winter – Anticipation
— Caskets Open – Concrete Realms of Pain
— Charles Lloyd & The Marvels – Tone Poem
— Chez Kane – Chez Kane
— Clever – Crazy
— Colin Miller – Hook EP
— Conan – Live At Freak Valley
— Cool Ghouls – At George’s Zoo
— Corners Of Sanctuary – Blood And Steel Vol. 1 EP
— The Crown – Royal Destroyer
— Dan Wriggins – Mr. Chill EP
— Danz CM (fka Computer Magic) – The Absurdity of Human
— David Bowie – Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)
— Davy Williamson – Down By the Fire EP
— DeeCRACKS – Serious Issues
— Deekapz – Jewel Gems EP
— Dekker – Slow Reveal: Chapter One (Physical Release)
— Demiser – Through The Gate Eternal
— Der Waldläufer – Asleep EP
— DJ Muggs (of Cypress Hill) – Dies Occidendium
— Dollar Signs – Hearts Of Gold
— Do Nothing – Glueland EP
— Doohickey Cubicle – Don’t Fix Anything 😉
— Driftmachine – Spume & Recollection
— Dust Moth – Rising // Sailing
— EB – Goodbye Baby EP
— Electric Jalaba – El Hal / The Feeling
— Electric Youth & Pilotpriest – Come True (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Enforced – Kill Grid
— Eyehategod – A History of Nomadic Behavior
— Flo Chase – Toi
— Foley – Vacation EP
— Forty Feet Tall – A Good Distraction
— The Freedom Affair – Freedom is Love (Vinyl Release)
— Future Teens – Definitely Alive EP
— Gang of Four – Gang of Four: 77-81 (Digital Release)
— Givēon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time (Deluxe Edition)
— Gizmachi – Omega Kaleid
— Glitchers – Thought Crimes EP
— God’s Hate – God’s Hate
— Gold Record – Create New Love EP
— Graham Lambkin – Solos (Box Set)
— Grouplove – This Is This
— HAERTS – Dream Nation
— Hanalei – Black Snow
— Harmony Woods – GRACEFUL RAGE
— Heart Healer – The Metal Opera by Magnus Karlsson
— Henry Wolfe – Down Where the Valleys Are Low: Down Where the Valleys are Low: Another Otherworld for Judee Sill
— The Horrors – Lout EP
— Israel Nash – Topaz
— ISSA – Queen of Broken Hearts
— Jaialai – As Sweet As It Was EP
— James Levy – Soldier
— Jaspar Lepak – Desert Ghosts
— Joel Gabrielsson – Citadel EP
— JORDAN. – Echoes: Volume One EP
— Jordan Hart – Only Pieces of The Truth EP
— Justin Courtney Pierre (of Motion City Soundtrack) – An Anthropologist On Mars
— Kalan.FrFr – TwoFr2
— Kelly McFarling – Deep The Habit
— Ki Oni – Indoor Plant Life
— Lake Street Dive – Obviously
— Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice
— Ledfoot – Black Valley
— Linda Smith – Till Another Time: 1988-1996
— Lizdelise – Body EP
— Louisahhh – The Practice of Freedom
— Lucy Park – Before I Speak EP
— Lunar Shadow – Wish To Leave
— Lydmor – Capacity
— Madness – Our House: The Very Best of Madness
— Magnus Karlsson – The Metal Opera by Magnus Karlsson
— Mako – Fable Remix
— MARA – Djävulstoner
— Marianas Rest – Fata Morgana
— Matt Berninger (of The National) – Serpentine Prison (Deluxe Edition)
— Max and The Martians – All The Same
— Mel Chante – Flo EP
— Michi Saagig Nishnaabeg and Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice
— Mike Dillon – Shoot the Moon / Suitcase Man / 1918
— Mikey Ferrari – spaceboy EP
— Minutian – Magical Thinking
— Myopic & At the Graves – A Cold Sweat of Quiet Dread
— Necropanther – In Depths We Sleep EP
— Neil Frances – Stay Strong Play Long
— Nick Jonas – Spaceman
— Nubyan Twist – Freedom Fables
— Ocie Elliot – Slow Tide EP
— Only Now & Beneath The Ruins – Anamnesis EP
— Orden Ogan – Final Day
— The Paper Kites – Roses
— Pet Needs – Fractured Party Music
— Perfume Genius – Immediately Remixes
— Pino Palladino and Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
— praytell. – LOL, we’re all gonna die :)) EP
— Pupil Slicer – Mirrors
— Quirk – Really From
— Raissa – Herogirl EP
— Really From – Really From
— Record Heat (fka Spirit Animal) – 1 EP
— Reza Safinia – Yin
— Rise to the Sky – Let Me Drown with You
— Rob Zombie – The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy
— Ronnie Atkins – One Shot
— The Roots – Do You Want More?!!!??! (Deluxe Edition)
— Rosie Cima & What She Dreamed – Realm of the Warring Gods
— The Rumjacks – Hestia
— Saga – Symmetry
— Sean Paul – Live N Livin’
— Secret Sphere – Lifeblood
— Selena Gomez – Revelación EP
— She/Beast (Katja Nielsen of Arre! Arre!) – This Too Shall Pass EP
— Ship Thieves (feat. Hot Water Music’s Chris Wollard) – Irruption
— SIM – Terminate EP
— Sleepless – Blood Libel EP
— Somni – Somni Presents: Up Too Early Volume 2
— Stella Research Committee – A Proposed Method of Determined Standing Fitness
— Stepney Sisters – Stepney Sisters
— Stevie-Ray Latham – Letters From Suburbia EP
— Sunburned Hand of The Man – Pick A Day To Die
— Sunfields – Late Bloomers
— Sunstorm – Afterlife
— Sydney Blu – Conviction
— Tash Neal (of The London Souls) – Charge It To The Game
— Tears – Binging, Bragging, Bitching
— Tulliah – Fre$h Hugs
— Turbulence – Frontal
— Twitch Of The Death Nerve – Beset By False Prophets
— USERx – USERx EP
— Valgeir Sigurðsson – Kvika
— Valerie June – The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
— The Vices – Looking For Faces
— Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno – Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
— Witch Camp – I’ve Forgotten Now Who I Used To Be
— WitchTit – Intoxicating Lethargy
— Yevae – TBA