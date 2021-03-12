30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 12: Worst Foodie Stereotype You Fit

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

I’ll admit, I’m not much of a foodie simply because I was one of those kids that grew up really picky and as a latch-key kid in the early 80s was relegated to mostly microwavable meals that I still sadly prefer. So today it’s not about me but more about you as we ask the question, what’s the worst foodie stereotype that you fit?

Here are a few types that will help you realize you may be one.

Bonus question: What do you enjoy most about being a foodie?

