Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 45

Group 43 Results:

Spoiler 52.38% Drone Tactics Intense Battle Theme in a Mechanized Land 47.62% Final Fantasy XII Ozmone Plains 47.62% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFII Battle Scene 2 42.86% Trails in the Sky SC Silver Will, Golden Wings 42.86% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon Opening Theme 38.10% Opoona Good Luck 38.10% DJMax Trilogy Your Own MIRACLE -Disco House Mix- 38.10% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Unfounded Revenge / Smashing Song of Praise 38.10% BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger Lust SIN (Jin’s Theme) 38.10% 428 Shibuya Scramble Minoru Minorikawa 33.33% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Opening / Menu (Metroid Prime) 33.33% The World Ends With You Satisfy 33.33% Forbidden SiRen 2 Ichiko Yagura’s Theme 28.57% 428 Shibuya Scramble Devotion 28.57% Mass Effect The Presidium (Ruins) 28.57% Patapon Theme of Awon 28.57% DJMax Trilogy Brandnew Days (Planetboom/Kyeong-Min Ham) 23.81% Alpha Prime Alpha Prime 23.81% Professor Layton and the Curious Village The Village Starts Moving 23.81% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King God Hunters 23.81% Forbidden SiRen 2 Decisive Battle 19.05% Trails in the Sky SC Looming Threat 19.05% Radiata Stories Song of Freedom Fighters 14.29% Portal Self Esteem Fund An obscure tactics game takes 1st! Hell yeah! [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Projected Final Bubble: 41.67% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Sunday March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 46 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 45 is open until Sunday March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

