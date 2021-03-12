Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 45

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 43 Results:
|52.38%
|Drone Tactics
|Intense Battle Theme in a Mechanized Land
|47.62%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Ozmone Plains
|47.62%
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|FFII Battle Scene 2
|42.86%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Silver Will, Golden Wings
|42.86%
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|Opening Theme
|38.10%
|Opoona
|Good Luck
|38.10%
|DJMax Trilogy
|Your Own MIRACLE -Disco House Mix-
|38.10%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Unfounded Revenge / Smashing Song of Praise
|38.10%
|BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
|Lust SIN (Jin’s Theme)
|38.10%
|428 Shibuya Scramble
|Minoru Minorikawa
|33.33%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Opening / Menu (Metroid Prime)
|33.33%
|The World Ends With You
|Satisfy
|33.33%
|Forbidden SiRen 2
|Ichiko Yagura’s Theme
|28.57%
|428 Shibuya Scramble
|Devotion
|28.57%
|Mass Effect
|The Presidium (Ruins)
|28.57%
|Patapon
|Theme of Awon
|28.57%
|DJMax Trilogy
|Brandnew Days (Planetboom/Kyeong-Min Ham)
|23.81%
|Alpha Prime
|Alpha Prime
|23.81%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|The Village Starts Moving
|23.81%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|God Hunters
|23.81%
|Forbidden SiRen 2
|Decisive Battle
|19.05%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Looming Threat
|19.05%
|Radiata Stories
|Song of Freedom Fighters
|14.29%
|Portal
|Self Esteem Fund
An obscure tactics game takes 1st! Hell yeah!
Newly Eliminated 1
|38.46%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Seeking Power
|38.46%
|Super Paper Mario
|Gloam Valley
|38.46%
|Psychonauts
|Stay Out of the Moonlight
|38.46%
|Mother 3
|A Railway in Our Village!
|38.46%
|La-Mulana
|21 M U
Current Bubble: 38.46%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Sunday March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 46 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 45 is open until Sunday March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific