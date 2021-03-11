Werewolf 146: Hades – Day 6

The world’s greatest detective is scouring the Hermes chamber for clues when Alecto appears behind him.

“I knew it was you!” he shouts.

Reader, we both know he did not.

LEGO Batman (Indy) is dead. He was Athena (the Cop).

The rest of the hall is quiet. The party is not sure what to make of it.

At the end of the chamber they stumble upon a single door. The sigil is a glass of wine. It is right in front of them. They fear what it means.

Players moonstermash VANILLA TOWN Goat VANILLA TOWN Sister Jude SISYPHUS (JAILER) Wasp hohodor VANILLA TOWN Nate PATROCLUS (LOVER) Grumproro ACHILLES (LOVER) Ralph VANILLA TOWN Louie VANILLA TOWN Flubba Indy ATHENA (INVESTGATOR) malthusc Lamb Dance VANILLA TOWN Hayes Bones VANILLA TOWN Sheleeta VANILLA TOWN April MEGAERA (WOLF) Jake Gramps TISIPHONE (WOLF) Owen VANILLA TOWN Backups: Lindsay Narrow Lutair [collapse]

Roles 2 Tortured Souls – Vanilla Town The Fury Sisters (plus Hypnos!) – Wolves Alecto – Nothing special, but don’t tell her that. Carries out the wolf kill now that Tisiphone is dead. Hypnos – Can put a player to sleep each night, cancelling out their night action. Death Incarnate, Thanatos – Serial Killer Kills one player per night. Wins when it comes down to them or one other player. [collapse]

Rules Ties are handled by RNG between tied players. Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when the SK is dead and wolves equal the remaining number of Townies. SK wins when it comes down to them and one other person. Please try to make at least three posts per day. Failure to do so may result in players being replaced or mod-killed. Quoting directly from a QT is forbidden. Please ask the mod any questions you may have concerning this. RP is encouraged but optional. Be respectful, and attack arguments, not people. The mod is making this up as he goes along. Be kind. [collapse]

Chamber Rules The Dionysus chamber will have the mod dip into his liquor stash. He will be pleasantly surprised if you make it there. [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Hades! Whatever sins you may have committed in the life before (pride, gluttony, tax evasion), you’re here now, plotting your escape. You have no power other than your vote, but keep an eye out for any rewards you may earn as you traverse the chambers. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST on Friday, March 12th.

Treat this as KOBKI.

