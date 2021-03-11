Games

Werewolf 146: Hades – Day 6

The world’s greatest detective is scouring the Hermes chamber for clues when Alecto appears behind him.

“I knew it was you!” he shouts.

Reader, we both know he did not.

LEGO Batman (Indy) is dead. He was Athena (the Cop).

The rest of the hall is quiet. The party is not sure what to make of it.

At the end of the chamber they stumble upon a single door. The sigil is a glass of wine. It is right in front of them. They fear what it means.

Players

  1. moonstermash VANILLA TOWN
  2. Goat VANILLA TOWN
  3. Sister Jude SISYPHUS (JAILER)
  4. Wasp
  5. hohodor VANILLA TOWN
  6. Nate PATROCLUS (LOVER)
  7. Grumproro ACHILLES (LOVER)
  8. Ralph VANILLA TOWN
  9. Louie VANILLA TOWN
  10. Flubba
  11. Indy ATHENA (INVESTGATOR)
  12. malthusc
  13. Lamb Dance VANILLA TOWN
  14. Hayes
  15. Bones VANILLA TOWN
  16. Sheleeta VANILLA TOWN
  17. April MEGAERA (WOLF)
  18. Jake
  19. Gramps TISIPHONE (WOLF)
  20. Owen VANILLA TOWN

Backups:

Lindsay

Narrow

Lutair

[collapse]
Roles

2 Tortured Souls – Vanilla Town

The Fury Sisters (plus Hypnos!) – Wolves

Alecto – Nothing special, but don’t tell her that. Carries out the wolf kill now that Tisiphone is dead.

Hypnos – Can put a player to sleep each night, cancelling out their night action.

Death Incarnate, Thanatos – Serial Killer

Kills one player per night. Wins when it comes down to them or one other player.

[collapse]
Rules

Ties are handled by RNG between tied players.

Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when the SK is dead and wolves equal the remaining number of Townies. SK wins when it comes down to them and one other person.

Please try to make at least three posts per day. Failure to do so may result in players being replaced or mod-killed.

Quoting directly from a QT is forbidden. Please ask the mod any questions you may have concerning this.

RP is encouraged but optional.

Be respectful, and attack arguments, not people.

The mod is making this up as he goes along. Be kind.

[collapse]
Chamber Rules

The Dionysus chamber will have the mod dip into his liquor stash. He will be pleasantly surprised if you make it there.

[collapse]
Vanilla Town Message

Welcome to Hades! Whatever sins you may have committed in the life before (pride, gluttony, tax evasion), you’re here now, plotting your escape. You have no power other than your vote, but keep an eye out for any rewards you may earn as you traverse the chambers.

[collapse]

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST on Friday, March 12th.

Treat this as KOBKI.